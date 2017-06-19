Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - and face some
A reveler holds his dog as he takes part in Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|8 min
|Aaron
|12
|A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com...
|10 min
|Dynomite
|2
|The Latest: Parade revelers feel need to stand ...
|12 min
|Ponce
|2
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|16 min
|Scoobie Doobie
|72
|J-Aid Diary #7
|16 min
|Picolo
|4
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|44 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|27
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|50 min
|Frindly
|6,882
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Smokey
|51,290
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Waco Kid
|69,546
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,388
|
