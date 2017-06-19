There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 6 hrs ago, titled Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ and face some. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

Gay pride parades Sunday in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights, while contending with the prospect of protests over the events' own diversity and direction. In a year when leaders are anxious about new President Donald Trump's agenda, both the New York and San Francisco parades will be headed by groups more focused on protest than celebration.

