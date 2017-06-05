Gay pride festival, parade returns to...

Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown Detroit

There are 2 comments on the WJRT story from 12 hrs ago, titled Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown Detroit. In it, WJRT reports that:

Organizers say the two-day event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 200 entertainers. It includes a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hart Plaza to remember members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community who have become victims of violence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Monroe

Miami, FL

#1 6 hrs ago
Another pervert festival.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ThomasA

Guntersville, AL

#2 5 hrs ago
Benton Harbor would have been a better place to have it. Much more recognition over there.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min ShutUpAlready 50,234
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... 36 min Frankie Rizzo 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 48 min Frankie Rizzo 6,604
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr George Justapose 25,969
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 3 hr Eagle 12 - 776
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr neighbor 1,769
News Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa... 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 34
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC