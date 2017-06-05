Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown Detroit
There are 2 comments on the WJRT story from 12 hrs ago, titled Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown Detroit. In it, WJRT reports that:
Organizers say the two-day event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 200 entertainers. It includes a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hart Plaza to remember members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community who have become victims of violence.
#1 6 hrs ago
Another pervert festival.
#2 5 hrs ago
Benton Harbor would have been a better place to have it. Much more recognition over there.
