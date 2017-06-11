Gay pride celebrated in nation's capital

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay pride celebrated in nation's capital. In it, Reuters reports that:

Thousands of revelers, many waving rainbow flags symbolizing gay rights, crowded Washington streets for the city's gay pride parade. ''We are here, we're queer and you have to deal with us whether you like it or not,'' says spectactor Tyler Fields.

Gomez

New York, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
Disgusting.

Gomez

New York, NY

#3 3 hrs ago
''We are here, we're queer and you have to deal with us whether you like it or not,''

And they wonder why everyone hates them?

