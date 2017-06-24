Gay marriage to be on new Malta government's agenda
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the tiny EU nation's head of state, said Saturday the government's agenda includes introducing more civil rights in what had been long a socially conservative country. When Parliament meets on Monday, the first bill on the agenda is for "equality in marriage" to give gay couples the possibility to marry.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|35 min
|neighbor
|1,856
|Jades Diary 5
|55 min
|Maze
|2
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|96
|California just added four more 'discriminatory...
|2 hr
|Frankford
|16
|Can a Man be Gay But Only Like Oral Sex? (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Frankford
|15
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|2 hr
|Mari cone
|17
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|No Surprise
|6,821
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Ulysses
|51,263
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|6 hr
|davy
|67
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Kim Jung
|69,540
|
|Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti...
|12 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|10
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,386
