Gay marriage to be on new Malta government's agenda

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the tiny EU nation's head of state, said Saturday the government's agenda includes introducing more civil rights in what had been long a socially conservative country. When Parliament meets on Monday, the first bill on the agenda is for "equality in marriage" to give gay couples the possibility to marry.

