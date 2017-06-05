Former navy officer loses gay discrim...

Former navy officer loses gay discrimination appeal

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: CBC News

A former navy officer who said the military discriminated against him because he is gay has lost an appeal in his human rights case, but Paul Ritchie said he's not ready to give up despite the latest setback. In a recent written decision, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Ritchie's application for a judicial review of a Canadian Human Rights Commission decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 min neighbor 1,720
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Frankie Rizzo 50,009
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 26 min Amused 566
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 30 min Amused 69
News Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa... 48 min Little Johnny 16
News Trump criticized for failing to celebrate Gay S... 50 min Little Johnny 13
News TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month 51 min Imprtnrd 3
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr cpeter1313 6,385
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 21 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,880
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC