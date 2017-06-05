Former navy officer loses gay discrimination appeal
A former navy officer who said the military discriminated against him because he is gay has lost an appeal in his human rights case, but Paul Ritchie said he's not ready to give up despite the latest setback. In a recent written decision, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Ritchie's application for a judicial review of a Canadian Human Rights Commission decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|neighbor
|1,720
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,009
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|26 min
|Amused
|566
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|30 min
|Amused
|69
|Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa...
|48 min
|Little Johnny
|16
|Trump criticized for failing to celebrate Gay S...
|50 min
|Little Johnny
|13
|TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month
|51 min
|Imprtnrd
|3
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|6,385
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,880
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC