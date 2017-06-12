For advocates of gay adoption, progress but also obstacles

This June 26, 2016 photo provided by the family shows Kevin Neubert, background center, and Jim Gorey with their adopted children, from left, Luke, Derek, Natalie, Zach, and Jacob at the Chicago Pride Parade. Following night classes to qualify as foster parents, Neubert and Gorey agreed in December 2011 to provide a temporary home for a newborn baby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.