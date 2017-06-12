For advocates of gay adoption, progress but also obstacles
This June 26, 2016 photo provided by the family shows Kevin Neubert, background center, and Jim Gorey with their adopted children, from left, Luke, Derek, Natalie, Zach, and Jacob at the Chicago Pride Parade. Following night classes to qualify as foster parents, Neubert and Gorey agreed in December 2011 to provide a temporary home for a newborn baby.
|Transsexual Turkeys
|4 min
|Huck
|2
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|20 min
|get real
|18
|Sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor dropped
|28 min
|Wondering
|11
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|38 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,762
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|1 hr
|Buck
|2
|Palaszczuk hangs gay men charged with sodomy ou...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|4 hr
|Dale Ville
|1,003
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,141
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Gay Messiah
|6,691
