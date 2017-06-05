Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Information of 18 Men Arrested in Gay Sex Sting
Police in Volusia County, an area on the eastern coast of Florida that contains Daytona Beach, have arrested 17 men for lewd activity after a four-day sting operation in county parks. The arrested men's names, mugshots and places of residence were subsequently published in several Florida news outlets.
#1 13 hrs ago
I like that they just out and out call it a sting operation. They might as well have just said "entrapment," imo.
Did the arresting officers urinate on any of the suspects? Doubtful. They aren't "Wondering" about their sexual identity to that extent.
#2 13 hrs ago
Nice!
#7 12 hrs ago
Urinator, you're confused. Prostitution is illegal in most the US. And many think those stings are entrapment, too.
Coming on to someone in public - trying to hook up, to use your all too informed lingo - is not illegal. Not in theory, anyway.(Meaning it is illegal whenever the cops want it to be illegal.)
What is illegal is having sex right in public...although the closet mentality police apply double standards to str8 and gay people in this matter in many contexts.
You did not address the question of whether the police, like you, did or fantasized about urinating on the homosexual men during the "sting" operation.
#8 12 hrs ago
Did you read the story?
"During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate."
That sounds like illegal behavior to me. Lock them up. I'm not surprised that you find all of this stuff to be 'normal.'
#10 12 hrs ago
You posted that trying to hook up in public is illegal. It is not. The cops might behave as though it is, however, as I posted.
What you describe is not illegal sexual behavior...until someone's genitals are exposed and being stimulated in public. The other behaviors in a park are not illegal by themselves. The man could be inviting the undercover cop to some interior location for a date or conversation or sex. That's legal.
You are so wrapped up in your closet homophobia that you think anything homosexual should be illegal, starting with gay/str8 alliances in schools. You're psychosexually ill and ignorant is all.
#12 10 hrs ago
You're so closeted driven mad that you'd kill your own children just for the chance to hook up in the park with some gay bastards? Damn. Now I've heard it all.
#13 10 hrs ago
That's not illegal as stated. Sex in public is (supposedly) illegal. But "hooking up" can have other meanings.
(Many officers of the court do think those stings involving fake prostitutes who are cops can be entrapment, but courts tend to give the police a lot of leeway as far as "entrapment" goes.)
#14 8 hrs ago
Spot on!
#16 5 hrs ago
Prosititution involves money for sex
In these park cases money was neither mentioned nor implied
It involved police officers soliciting sex while on the clock
#17 1 hr ago
"According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate."
That is illegal behavior in the normal world.
#18 1 hr ago
BS. The officers sat on a bench and were approached by weirdos. That's the exact opposite of your laughable claim.
