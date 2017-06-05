There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Information of 18 Men Arrested in Gay Sex Sting. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Police in Volusia County, an area on the eastern coast of Florida that contains Daytona Beach, have arrested 17 men for lewd activity after a four-day sting operation in county parks. The arrested men's names, mugshots and places of residence were subsequently published in several Florida news outlets.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.