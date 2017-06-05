Florida Newspapers Publish the Person...

Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Information of 18 Men Arrested in Gay Sex Sting

Police in Volusia County, an area on the eastern coast of Florida that contains Daytona Beach, have arrested 17 men for lewd activity after a four-day sting operation in county parks. The arrested men's names, mugshots and places of residence were subsequently published in several Florida news outlets.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
I like that they just out and out call it a sting operation. They might as well have just said "entrapment," imo.

Did the arresting officers urinate on any of the suspects? Doubtful. They aren't "Wondering" about their sexual identity to that extent.

Buford

Buffalo, NY

#2 13 hrs ago
Nice!

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Police use females officers to act as prostitutes. If someone solicits them, offers to pay for sex, they are arrested. Is that entrapment?

More arrests like these are needed. Entrapment. BWAHAHAHA! Don't try to hook up with a cop at your favorite hangout, you'll be fine.
Urinator, you're confused. Prostitution is illegal in most the US. And many think those stings are entrapment, too.

Coming on to someone in public - trying to hook up, to use your all too informed lingo - is not illegal. Not in theory, anyway.(Meaning it is illegal whenever the cops want it to be illegal.)

What is illegal is having sex right in public...although the closet mentality police apply double standards to str8 and gay people in this matter in many contexts.

You did not address the question of whether the police, like you, did or fantasized about urinating on the homosexual men during the "sting" operation.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 12 hrs ago
Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub wrote:
<quoted text>
Coming on to someone in public - trying to hook up, to use your all too informed lingo - is not illegal. Not in theory, anyway.(Meaning it is illegal whenever the cops want it to be illegal.)
Did you read the story?

"During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate."

That sounds like illegal behavior to me. Lock them up. I'm not surprised that you find all of this stuff to be 'normal.'

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#10 12 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
That sounds like illegal behavior to me. Lock them up. I'm not surprised that you find all of this stuff to be 'normal.'
You posted that trying to hook up in public is illegal. It is not. The cops might behave as though it is, however, as I posted.

What you describe is not illegal sexual behavior...until someone's genitals are exposed and being stimulated in public. The other behaviors in a park are not illegal by themselves. The man could be inviting the undercover cop to some interior location for a date or conversation or sex. That's legal.

You are so wrapped up in your closet homophobia that you think anything homosexual should be illegal, starting with gay/str8 alliances in schools. You're psychosexually ill and ignorant is all.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#12 10 hrs ago
Mose wrote:
<quoted text>
If I was ever at a park with my children and saw any of these gay bastards there would be no need for any police. Just call the meat wagon and take the bodies to the morgue.
You're so closeted driven mad that you'd kill your own children just for the chance to hook up in the park with some gay bastards? Damn. Now I've heard it all.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#13 10 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
Don't try to hook up with a cop at your favorite hangout, you'll be fine
That's not illegal as stated. Sex in public is (supposedly) illegal. But "hooking up" can have other meanings.

(Many officers of the court do think those stings involving fake prostitutes who are cops can be entrapment, but courts tend to give the police a lot of leeway as far as "entrapment" goes.)

Harris

San Francisco, CA

#14 8 hrs ago
Buford wrote:
"During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate.

Though the men ranged from ages 28 to 78, Chitwood says the majority were middle-aged or older. Eight of the arrests occurred in Riverbend Park in the countyÂ’s northern area, four occurred in Sleepy Hollow Park in the south and two occurred in Green Springs Park near Lake Monroe."

----------

Parks are for normal, decent people, families and most of all CHILDREN!

KEEP THESE SICK HOMOSEXUAL PIECES OF SH!T OUT OF THE PARKS!
Spot on!

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#16 5 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

Did you read the story?

"During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate."

That sounds like illegal behavior to me. Lock them up. I'm not surprised that you find all of this stuff to be 'normal.'
Prosititution involves money for sex
.
In these park cases money was neither mentioned nor implied
.
It involved police officers soliciting sex while on the clock
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#17 1 hr ago
Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub wrote:
<quoted text>

You posted that trying to hook up in public is illegal. It is not. The cops might behave as though it is, however, as I posted.
"According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate."

That is illegal behavior in the normal world.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#18 1 hr ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
<quoted text>

It involved police officers soliciting sex while on the clock
BS. The officers sat on a bench and were approached by weirdos. That's the exact opposite of your laughable claim.
