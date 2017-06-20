Why don't you take it to the streets? It might take a chainsaw and a crane to actually open a wall and hoist you out, but make a stand. Get out and show your power. Come on, power up, big guy!This guy obviously doesn't have what it takes to be another Omar!
But the summer is young yet!
TAKE IT TO THE STREETS!
Florida 28 mins ago 12:53 p.m.Anti-gay protester arrested near gay nightclub shooting site
An anti-gay protester faces misdemeanor charges after his arrest next-door to a Florida gay nightclub as hundreds of people remembered the massacre of 49 club patrons. Daniel Maguire was arrested Monday near the Pulse nightclub.
An anti-gay protester faces misdemeanor charges after his arrest next-door to a Florida gay nightclub as hundreds of people remembered the massacre of 49 club patrons. Daniel Maguire was arrested Monday near the Pulse nightclub.
