First gay Kirk minister calls for end to 'father giving bride away' tradition
There are 1 comment on the Sunday Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled First gay Kirk minister calls for end to 'father giving bride away' tradition.
THE first openly gay Church of Scotland minister has called for the marriage tradition of the "father giving the bride away" to be abandoned. Rev Scott Rennie, below, the Aberdeen -based minister whose appointment was followed by years of struggle in the Kirk over the issue of same sex marriage, said the practice is outdated and called for it to be consigned to history.
#3 17 hrs ago
Undermining or eliminating sexist practices is to the benefit of lgbt people, same sex newlyweds, and everyone else. Except for psychosexually disturbed, misogynistic closet cases. They're the big losers here, as they are in every other stumble towards progress.
