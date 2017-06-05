Facebook introduces rainbow reaction ...

Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebrate LGBT pride month...

There are 4 comments on the WFTV Orlando story from 12 hrs ago, titled Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebrate LGBT pride month.... In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:

Tim

Buffalo, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
Just added Facebook to my boycott list.

Rev Cash Dollar

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
Just added Facebook to my boycott list.
Well Mark Zuckerberg is married to a woman so we know that takes all the possible enjoyment out of facebook for you.

Maybe David Geffen owns a social media site you could frequent instead?
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#3 8 hrs ago
This is not surprising. I have always found Facebook to be very gay.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#4 8 hrs ago
I can see Facebook from across the bay on my boat. It even looks gay from a distance. Rainbow colors everywhere. Employees very light in the loafers, almost suspended in the air as they move about.
