Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebrate LGBT pride month...
#1 12 hrs ago
Just added Facebook to my boycott list.
#2 9 hrs ago
Well Mark Zuckerberg is married to a woman so we know that takes all the possible enjoyment out of facebook for you.
Maybe David Geffen owns a social media site you could frequent instead?
#3 8 hrs ago
This is not surprising. I have always found Facebook to be very gay.
#4 8 hrs ago
I can see Facebook from across the bay on my boat. It even looks gay from a distance. Rainbow colors everywhere. Employees very light in the loafers, almost suspended in the air as they move about.
