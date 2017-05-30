Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last ...

Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is BACK and hotter than ever

There are 6 comments on the Jerusalem Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is BACK and hotter than ever. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:

From June 6 to June 11 the Events are set to be jam-packed full of guest DJs, glamorous drag queens and more. With alcohol aplenty, Evita is promising "a journey you won't soon forget."

Grand Salami Speaks Wise

Alpharetta, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
They certainly don't have a lack of customers!
.
Zowie! ;o)

Howie

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 7 hrs ago
That is one disgusting picture.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,643

Kansas City, MO.

#3 7 hrs ago
Nothing disgusting at all. "Howie" HAD to look and make sure he wouldn't get to hot looking at the pics. LOL Too funny!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,643

Kansas City, MO.

#5 5 hrs ago
"Howie" you are projecting waaay to much here, today. Go get cleaned up! LOL

Howie

South Jordan, UT

#6 5 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
"Howie" you are projecting waaay to much here, today. Go get cleaned up! LOL
Have you ever been to Israel or any of those Middle East countries? They all stink to high heaven. And the queers stink even worse.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Howie wrote:
<quoted text>
That is one disgusting picture.
I agree with you it is a totally unnecessary shame that there are not more bare, male chests in that photo. What kind of street party or lgbt outdoor or bar event would look so staid, anyway?

Good observation, Howie. And no, you may not have my phone number.

