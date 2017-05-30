Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is BACK and hotter than ever
There are 6 comments on the Jerusalem Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is BACK and hotter than ever. In it, Jerusalem Post reports that:
From June 6 to June 11 the Events are set to be jam-packed full of guest DJs, glamorous drag queens and more. With alcohol aplenty, Evita is promising "a journey you won't soon forget."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
They certainly don't have a lack of customers!
.
Zowie! ;o)
|
#2 7 hrs ago
That is one disgusting picture.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,643
Kansas City, MO.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Nothing disgusting at all. "Howie" HAD to look and make sure he wouldn't get to hot looking at the pics. LOL Too funny!
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,643
Kansas City, MO.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
"Howie" you are projecting waaay to much here, today. Go get cleaned up! LOL
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Have you ever been to Israel or any of those Middle East countries? They all stink to high heaven. And the queers stink even worse.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
I agree with you it is a totally unnecessary shame that there are not more bare, male chests in that photo. What kind of street party or lgbt outdoor or bar event would look so staid, anyway?
Good observation, Howie. And no, you may not have my phone number.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa...
|2 min
|Buford
|2
|Jade's Rectal Cafe
|2 min
|Parker
|7
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|TomInElPaso
|49,973
|GLAAD studio study no hooray for Hollywood
|11 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|62
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|12 min
|Wondering
|72
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|45 min
|Wally
|564
|Are There "Gay Rituals" To Be A Star In Hip-Hop?
|1 hr
|OLD BORNGAY
|3
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|6,375
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,880
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC