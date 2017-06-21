Even before gay marriage officially arrives, new gov't help for same-sex partners
There are 1 comment on the The China Post story from 1 hr ago, titled Even before gay marriage officially arrives, new gov't help for same-sex partners.
The Ministry of the Interior is urging local governments to lift location restrictions on those wanting to register their partnership before the law is revised to legalize same-sex marriage. Since Kaohsiung began to issue same-sex partnership certificates on May 20, 2015, making it the first city in Taiwan to do so, most other cities and counties have followed suit, with the exception of Keelung City, Hualien County, Taitung County, Yunlin County and Penghu County.
#1 40 min ago
Bad move.
