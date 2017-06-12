Dozens arrested as South Korean military conducts 'gay witch-hunt'
Speaking to CNN, he said he was afraid the South Korean military would find out he was talking to the media. He faces charges for having sexual relations with another man, a crime within the South Korean military punishable by up to two years in prison.
United States
#4 17 hrs ago
Nice
#5 16 hrs ago
We wait until the enemy is coming
#6 14 hrs ago
Every Western democracy allows gay people to serve in the nation's armed forces. Move to Saudi Arabia - the camels will tolerate you, at least.
#10 12 hrs ago
Okay, you hate all the Western democracies.
Where would you feel comfortable living? Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, South Korea?
#12 11 hrs ago
You seem unsure, closet case.
