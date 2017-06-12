Dozens arrested as South Korean milit...

Dozens arrested as South Korean military conducts 'gay witch-hunt'

There are 5 comments on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 20 hrs ago, titled Dozens arrested as South Korean military conducts 'gay witch-hunt'. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:

Speaking to CNN, he said he was afraid the South Korean military would find out he was talking to the media. He faces charges for having sexual relations with another man, a crime within the South Korean military punishable by up to two years in prison.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fortner

United States

#4 17 hrs ago
Nice

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 16 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
The only other "possibly positive" aspect of having queers in the military is that the enemy may die laughing when they see us coming.
We wait until the enemy is coming

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#6 14 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>
Any country with any common sense knows
Every Western democracy allows gay people to serve in the nation's armed forces. Move to Saudi Arabia - the camels will tolerate you, at least.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#10 12 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
<quoted text>
See post #1
Okay, you hate all the Western democracies.

Where would you feel comfortable living? Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, South Korea?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#12 11 hrs ago
Fredrick wrote:
<quoted text>
Aren't you the
You seem unsure, closet case.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Truth 26,030
Jade's Cafe and Adult Book Store 3 min Mr Dillon 3
News Roy Moore's Facebook page flooded with rainbow ... 3 min Leroy 1
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 6 min Frankie Rizzo 30
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 10 min year number whatever 6,664
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 15 min Wondering 214
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min Frankie Rizzo 50,304
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 2 hr Imprtnrd 78
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC