Donald Trump shores up evangelical su...

Donald Trump shores up evangelical support but alienates gays

There are 7 comments on the Washington Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump shores up evangelical support but alienates gays. In it, Washington Times reports that:

President Trump played to a friendly crowd Thursday at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, solidifying ties to evangelical voters who were instrumental in his election but also alienating gays that he has strived to embrace. The president highlighted accomplishments for which the religious leaders had clamored, including an executive order that allows churches and other religious organizations to become more politically active.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bernardo

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Alienates gays? Ya think?

Go Donald go!!!

I LOVE AMERICA in 2017!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bernardo

United States

#2 9 hrs ago
Let's make America GREAT again!!!

To HELL with queers!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bernardo

United States

#3 9 hrs ago
The queers have had way too many years living high on the hog and taking advantage of everyone. That time has come to an end.

It's time to take back America for normal, decent people, REAL families and children!!!

Let's make America GREAT again!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mullahing It Over

Philadelphia, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
"solidifying ties to evangelical voters who were instrumental in his election but also alienating gays that he has strived to embrace"

Did the moonie paper list in what ways Ill Duce Trump and his Presidential Manhattan Hillbillies strove to embrace - correction - lgbt people?

Vile religious cultists are so stupid they're toxic just by existing.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 3 hrs ago
Mullahing It Over wrote:
"solidifying ties to evangelical voters who were instrumental in his election but also alienating gays that he has strived to embrace"

Did the moonie paper list in what ways Ill Duce Trump and his Presidential Manhattan Hillbillies strove to embrace - correction - lgbt people?

Vile religious cultists are so stupid they're toxic just by existing.
You are the poster boy for toxic.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tony Duley

Bladensburg, MD

#6 1 hr ago
Nice

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#7 25 min ago
Bernardo wrote:
The queers have had way too many years living high on the hog and taking advantage of everyone. That time has come to an end.

It's time to take back America for normal, decent people, REAL families and children!!!

Let's make America GREAT again!!!
Does this mean you're leaving our gay chat room?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 min Truth 25,962
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Truth 50,163
News Meet Sakima, The Pop Crooner Who Wants to Talk ... 13 min Conrad 1
Why Jade never gets laid 16 min Conrad 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 17 min Truth 171
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 19 min Eagle 12 6,552
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 24 min neighbor 1,737
News Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men... 39 min Imprtnrd 9
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Wondering 713
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC