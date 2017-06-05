Donald Trump shores up evangelical support but alienates gays
There are 7 comments on the Washington Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump shores up evangelical support but alienates gays. In it, Washington Times reports that:
President Trump played to a friendly crowd Thursday at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, solidifying ties to evangelical voters who were instrumental in his election but also alienating gays that he has strived to embrace. The president highlighted accomplishments for which the religious leaders had clamored, including an executive order that allows churches and other religious organizations to become more politically active.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Alienates gays? Ya think?
Go Donald go!!!
I LOVE AMERICA in 2017!!!
|
United States
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Let's make America GREAT again!!!
To HELL with queers!!!
|
United States
|
#3 9 hrs ago
The queers have had way too many years living high on the hog and taking advantage of everyone. That time has come to an end.
It's time to take back America for normal, decent people, REAL families and children!!!
Let's make America GREAT again!!!
|
#4 8 hrs ago
"solidifying ties to evangelical voters who were instrumental in his election but also alienating gays that he has strived to embrace"
Did the moonie paper list in what ways Ill Duce Trump and his Presidential Manhattan Hillbillies strove to embrace - correction - lgbt people?
Vile religious cultists are so stupid they're toxic just by existing.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
You are the poster boy for toxic.
|
#6 1 hr ago
Nice
|
#7 25 min ago
Does this mean you're leaving our gay chat room?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|9 min
|Truth
|25,962
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Truth
|50,163
|Meet Sakima, The Pop Crooner Who Wants to Talk ...
|13 min
|Conrad
|1
|Why Jade never gets laid
|16 min
|Conrad
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|17 min
|Truth
|171
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|19 min
|Eagle 12
|6,552
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|24 min
|neighbor
|1,737
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|39 min
|Imprtnrd
|9
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|4 hr
|Wondering
|713
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC