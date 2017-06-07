Del. gay man who alleged police abuse...

Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty

There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled Del. gay man who alleged police abuse found guilty. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

A 66-year-old gay man who filed a complaint against a police officer in Lewes, Del., for allegedly using excessive force to arrest him in January during an altercation at a hospital emergency room was found guilty by a Delaware judge on Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest. Judge Rosemary Beauregard of the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas announced at the conclusion of a non-jury trial in Georgetown, Del., that a state prosecutor proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Robaire G. Lizama engaged in "hysterical and abusive" behavior at the hospital that justified his arrest and confirmed he committed the three offenses.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 3 hrs ago
He went to the hospital with a woman. Why would they think he was gay? They had 3 witnesses and a video proving his guilt. He tried using the gay card and it was rejected. It appears he was treated fairly.
Moral Truth

Hockessin, DE

#6 1 hr ago
Queers are born liars
Chicago, IL

