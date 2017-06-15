There are on the Daily Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Serbia's president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move likely to infuriate both the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists. President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Ana Brnabic, 41, was nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.