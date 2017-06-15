Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister
Serbia's president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move likely to infuriate both the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists. President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Ana Brnabic, 41, was nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history.
#1 12 hrs ago
Not only is she a lesbian, but going by the other story here she has a twin sister who also got nominated as prime minister.
