Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister

There are 1 comment on the Daily Journal story from 13 hrs ago, titled Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Serbia's president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move likely to infuriate both the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists. President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Ana Brnabic, 41, was nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history.

Baptist ism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Not only is she a lesbian, but going by the other story here she has a twin sister who also got nominated as prime minister.

