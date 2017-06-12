There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 18 hrs ago, titled Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM is thrown into doubt. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Serbia's ruling conservatives say if Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic does not get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, an early general election will be held. Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian Present Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation's first female prime minister.

