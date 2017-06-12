Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM is thrown into doubt
There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 18 hrs ago, titled Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM is thrown into doubt.
Serbia's ruling conservatives say if Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic does not get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, an early general election will be held. Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian Present Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation's first female prime minister.
#4 3 hrs ago
She looks Irish, except more beat down by history.
