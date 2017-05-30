Church members face court over assaul...

There are 3 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Church members face court over assault of homosexual church member. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

A North Carolina man thought he was "going to die" when members of his evangelical church beat and choked him for two hours to expel his "homosexual demons," he testified yesterday. Matthew Fenner was the first person to take the stand in the assault and kidnapping trial of Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina.

Yancy

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
I commend these good people for trying to rid the queer of homosexual demons.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
Yancy wrote:
I commend these good people for trying to rid the queer of homosexual demons.
You see where bullying and torturing minorities got her; don't you?
.
Do you think a free bunk in the hoosgow; a striped jumper with a serial number on it; and the typical 2.5 million dollar fine that goes with the crime; is commendable?

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,626

Kansas City, MO.

#4 2 hrs ago
Yancy wrote:
I commend these good people for trying to rid the queer of homosexual demons.
Yes, we see you are just as stupid as them. Thanks for the confirmation!

