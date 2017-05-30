There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Church members face court over assault of homosexual church member. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

A North Carolina man thought he was "going to die" when members of his evangelical church beat and choked him for two hours to expel his "homosexual demons," he testified yesterday. Matthew Fenner was the first person to take the stand in the assault and kidnapping trial of Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina.

