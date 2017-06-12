Chechen men describe how they were to...

Chechen men describe how they were tortured for being gay

There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from 7 hrs ago, titled Chechen men describe how they were tortured for being gay. In it, Reuters reports that:

Two men from Chechnya have told Reuters they were detained by police and subjected to torture and beatings because they were gay, which is considered a crime by some in their deeply conservative region of Russia. The two have since fled mainly Muslim Chechnya, but they still fear being hunted down and persecuted.

Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#2 5 hrs ago
The story is literally missing.

But the story was "hundreds" of gay men put in "concentration camps" and "tortured" and "killed," not two men caught by police and beaten and tortured.(Then it was "relatives" killing gay members of their families.)

BTW, US cops are quite likely to beat and torture suspects, quite often on the basis of race, perceived guilt, sexual orientation, or just out of power driven sadism, imo.

Chechnyan gay rights sounds about like pre Stonewall US.
Baron

United States

#3 5 hrs ago
Way to go Chechnya!!!

WOO HOO!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

SuperPac

Bladensburg, MD

#4 2 hrs ago
That's what perverts get for flaunting their perversion.

Judged:

1

1

1

Rollo

United States

#5 1 hr ago
America could learn a lot from Chechnya when it comes to dealing with queers.
Chicago, IL

