Chechen men describe how they were tortured for being gay
There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from 7 hrs ago, titled Chechen men describe how they were tortured for being gay. In it, Reuters reports that:
Two men from Chechnya have told Reuters they were detained by police and subjected to torture and beatings because they were gay, which is considered a crime by some in their deeply conservative region of Russia. The two have since fled mainly Muslim Chechnya, but they still fear being hunted down and persecuted.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
The story is literally missing.
But the story was "hundreds" of gay men put in "concentration camps" and "tortured" and "killed," not two men caught by police and beaten and tortured.(Then it was "relatives" killing gay members of their families.)
BTW, US cops are quite likely to beat and torture suspects, quite often on the basis of race, perceived guilt, sexual orientation, or just out of power driven sadism, imo.
Chechnyan gay rights sounds about like pre Stonewall US.
|
United States
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Way to go Chechnya!!!
WOO HOO!!!
|
#4 2 hrs ago
That's what perverts get for flaunting their perversion.
|
United States
|
#5 1 hr ago
America could learn a lot from Chechnya when it comes to dealing with queers.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|7 min
|Rose_NoHo
|129
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|50,348
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|18 min
|TomInElPaso
|915
|BIG BOSS MAN'S BIG 4th of JULY PARTY!!!
|23 min
|NE Jade
|5
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|35 min
|cpeter1313
|6,649
|Getting about that time for a Jade thread
|56 min
|Fabio
|4
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|1 hr
|yuck fou
|93
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|1 hr
|batsheeitcrazy
|54
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC