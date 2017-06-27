Cara Delevingne annoyed when people assume she is gay
'My friends don't understand it': Bisexual Cara Delevingne admits she finds it 'annoying' when straight people assume she is gay Speaking in a frank interview with the new issue of Glamour magazine, the 24-year-old model and actress admits she sometimes gets frustrated with some of her straight friends' 'old way of thinking'. She said: 'A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,649
|US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can b...
|8 min
|Gremlin
|11
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|11 min
|Tre H
|6,939
|Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage...
|15 min
|cpeter1313
|24
|What American Google Searches Teach Us About Ga...
|26 min
|Gremlin
|2
|9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling ...
|37 min
|Gremlin
|9
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|50 min
|Wondering
|13
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|2 hr
|goforit
|44
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|139
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|84
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC