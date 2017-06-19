California ban won't stop Alabama fro...

California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting Fresno State

There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 10 hrs ago, titled California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting Fresno State. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Fresno State's football game at the University of Alabama this fall is expected to go on as scheduled, despite California's decision to ban travel to Alabama by its state employees. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra expanded his state's no-travel list on Thursday to include Alabama after lawmakers in Montgomery voted to allow foster and adoption organizations to deny services to people because of "sincerely held religious beliefs."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jose

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 4 hrs ago
Way to go Alabama !!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#3 59 min ago
I just can't wait for some Lutheran or Catholic adoption agency refuse a placement with some fundamentalist family on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs. Or some muslim owned agency doing the same regarding non muslim, would be adoptees.

That'll get the christianist right wing up in arms about an "overreach of religious rights."

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 52 min ago
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel wrote:
I just can't wait for some Lutheran or Catholic adoption agency refuse a placement with some fundamentalist family on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs. Or some muslim owned agency doing the same regarding non muslim, would be adoptees.

That'll get the christianist right wing up in arms about an "overreach of religious rights."
More fantasies. It's all you seem to have.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 2 min Rose_NoHo 51
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 36 min Wondering 26,387
Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti... 48 min Howie 8
Can a Man be Gay But Only Like Oral Sex? (Aug '13) 51 min bfus 7
News Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBTI Pride in... 51 min Bryan Fischer s H... 4
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... 1 hr Wondering 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,194
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC