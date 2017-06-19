California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting Fresno State
Fresno State's football game at the University of Alabama this fall is expected to go on as scheduled, despite California's decision to ban travel to Alabama by its state employees. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra expanded his state's no-travel list on Thursday to include Alabama after lawmakers in Montgomery voted to allow foster and adoption organizations to deny services to people because of "sincerely held religious beliefs."
#1 4 hrs ago
Way to go Alabama !!!
#3 59 min ago
I just can't wait for some Lutheran or Catholic adoption agency refuse a placement with some fundamentalist family on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs. Or some muslim owned agency doing the same regarding non muslim, would be adoptees.
That'll get the christianist right wing up in arms about an "overreach of religious rights."
#4 52 min ago
More fantasies. It's all you seem to have.
