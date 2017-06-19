There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 10 hrs ago, titled California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting Fresno State. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Fresno State's football game at the University of Alabama this fall is expected to go on as scheduled, despite California's decision to ban travel to Alabama by its state employees. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra expanded his state's no-travel list on Thursday to include Alabama after lawmakers in Montgomery voted to allow foster and adoption organizations to deny services to people because of "sincerely held religious beliefs."

