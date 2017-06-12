California AG bans state travel to Te...

California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 other states

There are 2 comments on the Star Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 other states. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

California's attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Texas and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
It won't count until CA and NY and MA put actual economic sanctions on the reprobate, buybull states. We do it to Iran and Russia and other countries, after all.
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#6 7 hrs ago
Thank goodness improvements to the Panama Canal and the new west coast Mexican port/rail facilities will enable importers to bypass California altogether. Let us hope that, when the Government builds a wall around the State, it will make California pay for it.

Ronald

