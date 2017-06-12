There are on the Star Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 other states. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

California's attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Texas and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.

