Billie Jean King to speak Friday at N...

Billie Jean King to speak Friday at Northwestern University

There are 2 comments on the Myrtle Beach Online story from 8 hrs ago, titled Billie Jean King to speak Friday at Northwestern University. In it, Myrtle Beach Online reports that:

Tennis great and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King will speak and receive an honorary degree at Northwestern University's commencement ceremony. Sports Illustrated named her the magazine's Sportsperson of the Year in 1972, and in 2009 President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Huck

United States

#5 5 hrs ago
Fugly as hell.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#6 3 hrs ago
Will Margaret Court be speaking and getting an honorary degree? Or will she be attending Anita Bryant's dinner theatre instead?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min Rose_NoHo 6,646
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... 12 min Rollo 37
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 14 min Rollo 51
News Sharia Law Advocate Invokes BIBLE to Defend ISL... 15 min Rollo 8
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 50,334
News Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS 1 hr radicalized mormo... 6
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Eagle 12 - 906
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,024
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 18 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 92
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC