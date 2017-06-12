Billie Jean King to speak Friday at Northwestern University
Billie Jean King to speak Friday at Northwestern University
Tennis great and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King will speak and receive an honorary degree at Northwestern University's commencement ceremony. Sports Illustrated named her the magazine's Sportsperson of the Year in 1972, and in 2009 President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
United States
#5 5 hrs ago
Fugly as hell.
#6 3 hrs ago
Will Margaret Court be speaking and getting an honorary degree? Or will she be attending Anita Bryant's dinner theatre instead?
