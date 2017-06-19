Babadook Dildos Are a Thing Now
Since internet users have turned the horror movie character into a gay icon, a special effects artists has decided to take it to the next level with BabaDongs , the Babadook-shaped dildos. A Los Angeles-based special effects artist going by the pseudonym "Billy Raygun" has started an Indiegogo campaign to fund the creation of the Babadook sex toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|1 min
|Conrad
|1
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|2 min
|Conrad
|1
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|7 min
|Ronald
|12
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|TomInElPaso
|51,112
|Kansan transsexual roosters
|16 min
|Gay Boi
|2
|Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride
|32 min
|Conrad
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,363
|Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|4
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|6 hr
|Conrad
|1
|Minneapolis police asked to limit presence at p...
|6 hr
|Conrad
|2
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC