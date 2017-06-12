Arlene Foster letter to Scottish Government on same-sex marriage disclosed
The Scottish Government has published a written request from DUP leader Arlene Foster asking that it restrict gay couples from Northern Ireland converting their civil partnerships to same sex marriages in Scotland. The publication comes days after Mrs Foster said she had no recollection of sending such correspondence to the administration in Edinburgh.
