Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights
There are 6 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Arizona's highest court on Tuesday struggled how to balance U.S. Supreme Court rulings requiring equal treatment for married gay couples with a state law that doesn't recognize the parental rights of a lesbian woman who is divorcing her spouse. A lower court decided in October that that Suzan McLaughlin is entitled to the same parental rights as if she were a man to the couple's now 7-year-old son.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
#1 12 hrs ago
Is there no end to this gay crap? This is just insane!
#2 12 hrs ago
" A lower court decided in October that that Suzan McLaughlin is entitled to the same parental rights as if she were a man to the couple's now 7-year-old son."
This is so wrong on so many levels. Think of hoe screwed up this kid must be.
#3 11 hrs ago
Children are the biggest victims and the ones suffering the most in this whole social experiment we have going.
#5 7 hrs ago
I hate to say it, but the children of talibangelicals are increasingly facing ostracizing, at least outside of buybull thumper / meth kitchen areas.
#6 6 hrs ago
3500 child trafficking and child sex crime perpetrators have been arrested and charged since Trump took office... a completely different focus than under Democrat administrations. The pervert LGBTQ culture is on the run and justifiably so. As has occurred time after time over tens of thousands of years, these very real dangers to civilization will be returned to their criminal status as always.
#7 5 hrs ago
There's no struggle - the bigoted Arkansas law is superceded by Obergefell and by the US Supreme Court's recent decision about Arkansas' bigoted law disfranchising same sex couples. The state law is kaput.
