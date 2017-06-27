Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same...

Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights

There are 6 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 13 hrs ago, titled Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Arizona's highest court on Tuesday struggled how to balance U.S. Supreme Court rulings requiring equal treatment for married gay couples with a state law that doesn't recognize the parental rights of a lesbian woman who is divorcing her spouse. A lower court decided in October that that Suzan McLaughlin is entitled to the same parental rights as if she were a man to the couple's now 7-year-old son.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Arthur

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 12 hrs ago
Is there no end to this gay crap? This is just insane!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Arthur

Ann Arbor, MI

#2 12 hrs ago
" A lower court decided in October that that Suzan McLaughlin is entitled to the same parental rights as if she were a man to the couple's now 7-year-old son."

This is so wrong on so many levels. Think of hoe screwed up this kid must be.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Arthur

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 11 hrs ago
Children are the biggest victims and the ones suffering the most in this whole social experiment we have going.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rick Perry s Closet

Philadelphia, PA

#5 7 hrs ago
Arthur wrote:
<quoted text>
Children are the biggest victims and the ones suffering the most in this whole social experiment we have going.
I hate to say it, but the children of talibangelicals are increasingly facing ostracizing, at least outside of buybull thumper / meth kitchen areas.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 6 hrs ago
3500 child trafficking and child sex crime perpetrators have been arrested and charged since Trump took office... a completely different focus than under Democrat administrations. The pervert LGBTQ culture is on the run and justifiably so. As has occurred time after time over tens of thousands of years, these very real dangers to civilization will be returned to their criminal status as always.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rick Perry s Closet

Philadelphia, PA

#7 5 hrs ago
There's no struggle - the bigoted Arkansas law is superceded by Obergefell and by the US Supreme Court's recent decision about Arkansas' bigoted law disfranchising same sex couples. The state law is kaput.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 51,525
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Frindly 6,911
News Justice Neil Gorsuch delivering as Trump's prom... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 5
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 5 hr The Troll Stopper 45
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 5 hr The Troll Stopper 19
News How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on... 5 hr Rick Perry s Closet 4
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 6 hr Victor Hugo 134
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 9 hr TomInElPaso 107
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC