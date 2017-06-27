There are on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages. The Richmond-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Wednesday that three couples who sued to overturn the law lack standing to challenge the law's use of taxpayer funds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.