Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages. The Richmond-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Wednesday that three couples who sued to overturn the law lack standing to challenge the law's use of taxpayer funds.
#2 13 hrs ago
That's not a decision, per se. It just means that to rule on the issue there have to be some couples who can show they were harmed by the bigot magistrates' actions.
Meanwhile, may magistrates on the basis of "sincerely held religious beliefs" refuse to issue marriage licenses to str8 couples?
I somehow doubt the law would ever be interpreted neutrally and equally and reversibly in this way.
#3 13 hrs ago
How was he a bigot?
#4 12 hrs ago
Just how would you describe a pagan magistrate who refused to issue any marriage licenses for "religious" reasons to magic underwear couples, you cretin?
#6 11 hrs ago
Big win for bigots. Won't last. Will be overturned. Enjoy while you can.
#8 11 hrs ago
One who says is is a pagan and 2 who says he didn't do by law. You damn Liberals think it;s ok for you idiots on the West Coast to rule on Travel Bans as constitutional when we all know they are ruling on Liberal BS and that's ok you hypocrite. First off Rick I could careless about same sex marriage but you Liberals hypocrites I will never stand for. You can't talk the talk and then walk the walk. You Liberals are nothing but a bunch of 2 faced liars. Your parties slogan? DO AS I SAY AND NOT WHAT I DO!!!! THAT"S A FACT JACK!!!!!
#11 11 hrs ago
Who is a bigot Liberal? I mean so when a person has a certain view that disagrees with Liberals they are labeled as bigots, racist and haters. I think those words are what bullies use against people that they disagree with right you intolerant Liberal. No one person in America any more can have a different opinion without the Leftist Media and the Liberal party calling them names and labeling them as haters. This isn't a democracy anymore!!! They want a socialist party to whee no person has a word except if it agrees with their thoughts and their views. That's what Stalin was about. Where we have a bunch of ignorant Liberals running around America that have no damn clue who was the 40th or the 41st POTUS was let alone the VP's of those POTUS. We are raising a bunch of damn ignorant idiots as kids and it's thanks to the Liberal school system. More damn important to teach computers then history when the kids already know how to use computers before 6th grade.
#14 9 hrs ago
This is GREAT NEWS!!!
WOO HOO!!!
BIG WIN for the good team!!!
#15 9 hrs ago
The bigots are those of any "religious" belief who in a government or public facility who refuse to wait on clients who have different beliefs, obviously. This is not a theocracy, contrary to your psychosexually depraved wishes.
If you don't like the example of a pagan magistrate refusing a fundie xstain couple a marriage license on the basis of religious beliefs - although it's a valid example to answer your stupid non question question - then we could choose the example of a conservative catholic refusing a marriage license to previously married members of engaged couples.
A devout catholic like that would have "a certain view," also, but you won't consider _that_ different view. You simply hate lgbt people and want them to have lesser rights, bigot. The only "certain view" or "religious belief" you wish to protect is that of fundies who similarly hate lgbt people and rights.
And you're stupid and brainwashed. You can't begin to cope with the implications of your argument or replies to it.
#16 7 hrs ago
Congrats to North Carolina!
