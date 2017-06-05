Anti-military, anti-gay church threatens protests at Eglin Air Force Base
A church notorious for protesting at military service members' funerals has announced that it plans to picket Eglin Air Force Base next week. According to its website, Westboro Baptist Church, which is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, will picket outside Eglin from 6 to 6:30 p.m. June 17. The protest is part of the church's "God Hates Your Idols" tour.
