Anti-gay, anti-abortion and creationists: Meet May's DUP pals
There are 2 comments on the Sunday Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Anti-gay, anti-abortion and creationists: Meet May's DUP pals. In it, Sunday Herald reports that:
Bringing you the best journalism, comment and analysis in Scotland, wherever and whenever you need it, in any format. AD-LIGHT subscriptions now available too.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Not this nasty bull-dyke again.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Yikes!
.
What a bloated bunch
.
They look like a weather balloon convention
.
What have they been eating?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|4 min
|TomInElPaso
|900
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|16 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|22
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|26 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|183
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,978
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,253
|Facebook introduces rainbow reaction to celebra...
|3 hr
|Big Homeysaxula
|5
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|6,625
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC