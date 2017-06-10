After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength
There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from 9 hrs ago, titled After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength. In it, Fox News reports that:
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Marco Quiroga, who works to support LGBTQ and social-justice causes in central Florida, reflects in front of one of the memorials at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the city's gay Latinos are trying to build up their community by forming support groups, seeking seats at the tables of power and creating a foundation to champion gays and Latinos.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
They need more than strength
|
#2 3 hrs ago
We need another Omar Mateen!
|
#3 3 hrs ago
I'd love to see another Orlando this summer! That was great last year!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 min
|Eagle 12
|870
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|128
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 min
|Eagle 12
|6,621
|Jade's Turkey Farm Stand
|17 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|12
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|21 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|175
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|29 min
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|34 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,249
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Hepple
|25,970
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|3 hr
|Gomez
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC