There are on the SFGate story from 9 hrs ago, titled After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restored by HHS. In it, SFGate reports that:

A question on sexuality slated for deletion from a federal survey has been restored, officials said Thursday, responding to an outcry from LGBT advocates who said the Trump administration was trying to erase data on their community. The query was a proposed change to an annual Department of Health and Human Services survey of those taking part in various programs funded by the Older Americans Act, from transportation, homemaker and meal services to senior centers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.