There are 7 comments on the SFGate story from 9 hrs ago, titled After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restored by HHS. In it, SFGate reports that:

A question on sexuality slated for deletion from a federal survey has been restored, officials said Thursday, responding to an outcry from LGBT advocates who said the Trump administration was trying to erase data on their community. The query was a proposed change to an annual Department of Health and Human Services survey of those taking part in various programs funded by the Older Americans Act, from transportation, homemaker and meal services to senior centers.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
I'm surprised the Ill Duce Administration put the lgbt senior question back in. I guess Ill Duce Trump worries his days in the Oval Office are numbered and so he wants to give potential President-Mullah Pence a heart attack in the meantime.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 7 hrs ago
Crazy. Activist groups claim removing the questions 'was a stealth effort to strip LGBT elders out of the survey without anybody noticing.' False, they could still take the survey as ordinary Americans.

Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#3 7 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
I'm surprised the Ill Duce Administration put the lgbt senior question back in. I guess Ill Duce Trump worries his days in the Oval Office are numbered and so he wants to give potential President-Mullah Pence a heart attack in the meantime.
I'm surprised you haven't choked on a big dlck yet.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
I'm surprised you haven't
I'm not surprised you're always thinking about other male's oral homosexual adventures.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 6 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
I'm not surprised you're always thinking about other male's oral homosexual adventures.
Dieters do that, it spoils their appetite.

Daniel

Bladensburg, MD

#6 6 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
I'm not surprised you're always thinking about other male's oral homosexual adventures.
Is that an adventure for you Queers, getting choked on a big dlck?

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
Is that an adventure for you
It's demonstrably your obsession; you tell us.
