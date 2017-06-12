a Visibly queer in the Oval Officea :...

a Visibly queer in the Oval Officea : Gay teacher strikes a pose in photo with Trump

When Rhode Island's teacher of the year took his turn in front of the camera with President Trump, he struck a pose some took as an act of defiance: Nikos Giannopoulos cocked his head ever so slightly away from the president, toward a black lace fan he'd brought with him. He wore a rainbow pin on his lapel, a ring through his nose and a gold anchor around his neck.

