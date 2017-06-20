A mix of pride and anger at LGBT rights marches across US
Supporters of LGBT rights marched and rallied in the nation's capital and dozens of other U.S. cities on Sunday, celebrating gains but angry over threats posed by the administration of President Donald Trump. The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 min
|Bible believer
|6,630
|Today We Celebrate...
|3 min
|Big Omar Fan
|1
|The Latest: L.A. pride parade renamed 'ResistMa...
|31 min
|Curtis
|1
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|37 min
|Curtis
|1
|Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown ...
|37 min
|Forester
|11
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,799
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|JFK
|854
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|50,244
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|George Justapose
|25,987
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|7 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|27
|
