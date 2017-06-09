a Angels in Americaa resonates 25 years later as play, opera
Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" is playing to sold-out houses in a star-filled revival in London, and Peter Eotvos' operatic version gets its New York premiere Saturday at City Opera. A response to the AIDS epidemic and the lack of U.S. government action, the work still resonates in an era of polarized politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|neighbor
|1,778
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|6 min
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|8 min
|USAUSAUSA
|2
|Jade's Turkey Farm Stand
|16 min
|Alfalfa
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|17 min
|No Surprise
|6,608
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|59 min
|Colonel Korn
|19
|Gay pride festival, parade returns to downtown ...
|1 hr
|Demetrius
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|ShutUpAlready
|50,234
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|George Justapose
|25,969
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|776
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC