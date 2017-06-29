9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goer...

There are 12 comments on the Gay Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled 9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling hot under the collar - " NSFW. In it, Gay Times reports that:

It's no secret that Hollywood need to up their game when it comes to representing LGBT+ romances in major movies, but when they do, they prove to be some of the more memorable scenes. From Bradley Cooper's gay fumble in the tool shed, to a young Leo DiCaprio dabbling in some same-sex passion, here are nine gay se scene that left movie-goers hot under the collar.

Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#1 22 hrs ago
DISGUSTING.

Judged:

3

3

3

Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#2 22 hrs ago
Keep this nasty ass gay crapola out of the movies!!!

Judged:

3

3

2

The Troll Stopper

Christiansburg, VA

#3 22 hrs ago
Cleavis wrote:
DISGUSTING.
Then don't watch it. There, problem solved. Glad I could help.

Judged:

4

3

3

The Troll Stopper

Christiansburg, VA

#4 22 hrs ago
Cleavis wrote:
Keep this nasty ass gay-bashing out of Topix!!!
There, now that's fixed.

Judged:

3

3

3

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#5 6 hrs ago
Never heard of any of these films. That is as it should be.

Judged:

2

2

2

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 6 hrs ago
Amazing how fast the words "gay sex" draws the attention of the idiot trolls. So obsessed with everything gay.

Judged:

2

1

1

Sharge

Philadelphia, PA

#7 5 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Amazing how fast the words "gay sex" draws the attention of the idiot trolls. So obsessed with everything gay.
It's amazing how all the gay perverts think they're normal. Plugging other men and young boys up the WalZoo is not normal.

Judged:

3

2

2

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 5 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
Amazing how fast the words "gay sex" draws the attention
People wonder who you're trying to force it on now, that's all. You even have awards for it.
https://www.glaad.org/mediaawards

Judged:

2

2

1

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#9 5 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

People wonder who you're trying to force it on now, that's all. You even have awards for it.
https://www.glaad.org/mediaawards
Gay people aren't forcing anything on anybody.

We don't tell movie directors what to put in the movies they make. If you don't want to watch gay people in movies, you have the option of not going to the theater. Don't want to see gays on TV shows.....change the channel. Simple, isn't it?

Judged:

2

2

1

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,888

Appleton WI

#10 4 hrs ago
Cleavis wrote:
DISGUSTING.
LMMFAO!

You're not too obvious are you?

You head straight to a thread with the headline "9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling hot under the collar" so you can post the very first post just to say "DISGUSTING?"

You think posting the word "disgusting" really covers up for the fact that you have a very fervent interest in the topic of gay sex?

LOL!

Relax and have a beer, Cleavis...

https://files2.coloribus.com/files/adsarchive...

Judged:

4

4

4

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#11 4 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Gay people aren't forcing anything on anybody.
BWAHAHAHAHA!

Judged:

1

1

1

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,888

Appleton WI

#12 3 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

BWAHAHAHAHA!
Yeah... somebody held a gun to your head and FORCED you to watch gay movies... must be the same person who FORCES you to post on all the gay thread topics every day. Such a VICTIM you are Mr. "Wondering."
