9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling hot under the collar - " NSFW
There are 12 comments on the Gay Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled 9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling hot under the collar - " NSFW. In it, Gay Times reports that:
It's no secret that Hollywood need to up their game when it comes to representing LGBT+ romances in major movies, but when they do, they prove to be some of the more memorable scenes. From Bradley Cooper's gay fumble in the tool shed, to a young Leo DiCaprio dabbling in some same-sex passion, here are nine gay se scene that left movie-goers hot under the collar.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
#1 22 hrs ago
DISGUSTING.
#2 22 hrs ago
Keep this nasty ass gay crapola out of the movies!!!
#3 22 hrs ago
Then don't watch it. There, problem solved. Glad I could help.
#4 22 hrs ago
There, now that's fixed.
#5 6 hrs ago
Never heard of any of these films. That is as it should be.
#6 6 hrs ago
Amazing how fast the words "gay sex" draws the attention of the idiot trolls. So obsessed with everything gay.
#7 5 hrs ago
It's amazing how all the gay perverts think they're normal. Plugging other men and young boys up the WalZoo is not normal.
#8 5 hrs ago
People wonder who you're trying to force it on now, that's all. You even have awards for it.
https://www.glaad.org/mediaawards
#9 5 hrs ago
Gay people aren't forcing anything on anybody.
We don't tell movie directors what to put in the movies they make. If you don't want to watch gay people in movies, you have the option of not going to the theater. Don't want to see gays on TV shows.....change the channel. Simple, isn't it?
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,888
Appleton WI
#10 4 hrs ago
LMMFAO!
You're not too obvious are you?
You head straight to a thread with the headline "9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling hot under the collar" so you can post the very first post just to say "DISGUSTING?"
You think posting the word "disgusting" really covers up for the fact that you have a very fervent interest in the topic of gay sex?
LOL!
Relax and have a beer, Cleavis...
https://files2.coloribus.com/files/adsarchive...
#11 4 hrs ago
BWAHAHAHAHA!
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,888
Appleton WI
#12 3 hrs ago
Yeah... somebody held a gun to your head and FORCED you to watch gay movies... must be the same person who FORCES you to post on all the gay thread topics every day. Such a VICTIM you are Mr. "Wondering."
