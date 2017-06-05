48 states still let murder defendants...

48 states still let murder defendants cite gay panic as a defense for killing LGBT people

There are 2 comments on the The Raw Story story from 10 hrs ago, titled 48 states still let murder defendants cite gay panic as a defense for killing LGBT people. In it, The Raw Story reports that:

If you murder a member of the LGBT community, you are still allowed to use your own personal distaste for their sexuality as a justification for killing them in 48 states. A new report by Vice points out that Illinois is set to become only the second state to bar discomfort with someone else's sexuality as a legitimate defense for killing them.

Bernardo

United States

#6 36 min ago
This is WONDERFUL!
Bernardo

United States

#7 34 min ago
I'm going to have to stock up on ammo now!
