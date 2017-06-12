2016 was the deadliest year on record...

2016 was the deadliest year on record for the LGBTQ community

There are 26 comments on the The Star Press story from 12 hrs ago, titled 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the LGBTQ community. In it, The Star Press reports that:

Check out this story on thestarpress.com: https://usat.ly/2tbTzwS Jennifer, right, and Mary Ware light candles during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub on Monday, June 13, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. The gruesome attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando a year ago was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
There's still a long way to go in 2017.

Hopefully this year we can beat the record!

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
I'd like to see someone step up and beat Omar's record!

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
Today we pay homage to Omar Mateen!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#6 8 hrs ago
Poor little Roscoe1, the old troll thinking he is all "cyber thug".

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#7 7 hrs ago
^^^^^^some youth plan ^^^^^^

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#8 7 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Poor little Roscoe1, the old troll thinking he is all "cyber thug".
Quit stalking me creep.

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,657

Kansas City, MO.

#9 7 hrs ago
Roscoe wrote:
Today we pay homage to Omar Mateen!
Oh yes, ONE GOOD DEAD Muslim. Congrats and thank-you Orlando P.D.!!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,657

Kansas City, MO.

#10 7 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Poor little Roscoe1, the old troll thinking he is all "cyber thug".
Yes, he tries! LMAO!

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#11 7 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>Oh yes, ONE GOOD DEAD Muslim. Congrats and thank-you Orlando P.D.!!
That's irrelevant. He took out 48 queers before he went down! WOO HOO!

Can someone get 50 this summer? I hope so!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#12 6 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
^
Of course you would support the troll's post. You like to make fun of dead people.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>Yes, he tries! LMAO!
And look who had to chime in his drunken support. Good ole Drunkizo. I find it amusing how he refers to Shady Acres Assisted Living as his "houseboat"!

Hetero Hank

Memphis, TN

#14 6 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>

And look who had to chime in his drunken support. Good ole Drunkizo. I find it amusing how he refers to Shady Acres Assisted Living as his "houseboat"!
Go Bill Cosby yourself

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#15 6 hrs ago
Hetero Hank wrote:
<quoted text>

Go Bill Cosby yourself
You seem upset. Your Roscoe persona didn't get the desired affect? And Hank, you're as Hetero as much as an obese, socially/sexually damaged/challenged little cyber thug can be!!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#16 6 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>

And look who had to chime in his drunken support. Good ole Drunkizo. I find it amusing how he refers to Shady Acres Assisted Living as his "houseboat"!
Jade has to chime in to support the murderer. I find it amusing that you refer to some old pallets nailed together as a "family cabin".~rolling eyes~

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#17 6 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>
You seem upset. Your Roscoe persona didn't get the desired affect? And Hank, you're as Hetero as much as an obese, socially/sexually damaged/challenged little cyber thug can be!!
Please stop your uninspired asstrolling. People are trying to discuss the topic.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#18 6 hrs ago
So obvious.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,910

Location hidden
#19 6 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Jade has to chime in to support the murderer.
You can't spin it, Drunkizo. You lie again. Where am I supporting murder? I actually had Roscoe's first attempt at his trash removed, it will happen again. Now go eat your Jell-o or pudding, and call it a cyber party!!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#20 5 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
<quoted text>You can't spin it, Drunkizo. You lie again. Where am I supporting murder? I actually had Roscoe's first attempt at his trash removed, it will happen again. Now go eat your Jell-o or pudding, and call it a cyber party!!
Where am I supporting whoever you said I was supporting by telling you "some youth plan"?

You need a plan Jade. The Obama Plan is over. And you aren't young anymore. GET A JOB. You should have made something of your life like I did.

Roscoe

Allison Park, PA

#21 5 hrs ago
Now to get back on topic. 2017 could be even deadlier.

My fingers are crossed.
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#22 5 hrs ago
Dan White proved what Harvey Milk said about him - it's always the homophobic closet cases who are the most dangerous to gay men.
