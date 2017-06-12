Satan is obsessed with making everyone gay, especially kids.This is really sad.
12 years old? Why would a 12 year old girl think she's a lesbian? And to "come out" at church?
Who got to this poor little girl? My guess is she goes to a homosexual brainwashing and indoctrination center (public school).
12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.
Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.

#5 6 hrs ago
Since: Apr 11
48,284
#6 6 hrs ago
How can anybody over 4 believe that Mormon crap? Normal Christian beliefs are absurd, but Mormon beliefs are Christian beliefs on steroids.
Morons, oops, I mean Mormons can see my skin color as a curse, I like it just fine.
#11 2 hrs ago
United States
#12 1 hr ago
You're my hero, big dlck. I hope when you have your surgery to have that black monster removed, you'll have it stuffed and put into a museum.
#13 24 min ago
