12-year-old girl comes out to her Mor...

12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation

There are 5 comments on the MIPrepZone story from 19 hrs ago, titled 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation. In it, MIPrepZone reports that:

Savannah, 12, made a decision this January; she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.

Friendly

San Jose, CA

#5 6 hrs ago
Harold wrote:
This is really sad.

12 years old? Why would a 12 year old girl think she's a lesbian? And to "come out" at church?

Who got to this poor little girl? My guess is she goes to a homosexual brainwashing and indoctrination center (public school).
Satan is obsessed with making everyone gay, especially kids.

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,284

Pomona, CA

#6 6 hrs ago
How can anybody over 4 believe that Mormon crap? Normal Christian beliefs are absurd, but Mormon beliefs are Christian beliefs on steroids.
Morons, oops, I mean Mormons can see my skin color as a curse, I like it just fine.

Hillary

New York, NY

#11 2 hrs ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8ELkzizC6M
Super Fly

United States

#12 1 hr ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
How can anybody over 4 believe that Mormon crap? Normal Christian beliefs are absurd, but Mormon beliefs are Christian beliefs on steroids.
Morons, oops, I mean Mormons can see my skin color as a curse, I like it just fine.
You're my hero, big dlck. I hope when you have your surgery to have that black monster removed, you'll have it stuffed and put into a museum.
Milton

Pompano Beach, FL

#13 24 min ago
This is really sad.

12 years old? Why would a 12 year old girl think she's a lesbian? And to "come out" at church?

Who got to this poor little girl? My guess is she goes to a homosexual brainwashing and indoctrination center (public school).

