12-year-old comes out to her Mormon church as lesbian
There are 5 comments on the KFVS12 story from 11 hrs ago, titled 12-year-old comes out to her Mormon church as lesbian.
"I looked at her and said, 'OK, I love you. And I'll support you no matter what you do,'" Heather said to CNN.
#1 10 hrs ago
12 years old? She should be playing with dolls. Who got to this poor little confused child?
This is a very sad commentary on the state of America today. This needs to be a wake up call.
Gays quit brainwashing and indoctrinating children into homosexuality!!!
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,297
#2 8 hrs ago
Cecil, didn't you have crushes when you were 12? On celebrities, on teachers, on other teen peers? 12 is old enough to know who you're interested in.
If this 12 year old got up in front of her church and said that she had a crush on the captain of the football team, you would not say that she was confused and should be playing with dolls.
And if she were 18 and saying that she was a lesbian, you'd STILL be complaining that she was confused, and her church would not behave any differently toward her. Her age is not the issue.
No one has brainwashed or indoctrinated her (other than possibly her religion). The world has simply changed, and made it easier for kids like her to express the EXACT SAME THINGS that a heterosexual kid could always express. Someone has brainwashed and indoctrinated YOU, into thinking that you can have these freedoms, but that people who are different from you should not.
#3 8 hrs ago
The mormon whatever it is doesn't care if she's a lesbian as long as she doesn't confuse mormonism with its sister wife religion, scientology. _That's_ when things get ugly in the Temples.
#4 8 hrs ago
There, fixed that for you. You're welcome.
#5 1 hr ago
Spot on
