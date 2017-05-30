Yes, 'Homosexual OCD' - A Fear of Being Gay - Is a Thing
There are 6 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from Saturday May 27, titled Yes, 'Homosexual OCD' - A Fear of Being Gay - Is a Thing. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
There's apparently a growing number of straight men and women who are terrified that they're gay. It's called "Homosexual OCD" and while it's not an official psychological condition, some mental health professionals disagree on whether it's a specific form of OCD or whether it's just a type of internalized homophobia.
Read more at Unicorn Booty.
#12 Monday May 29
Hi Jade!
#13 Monday May 29
So stupid
#14 Monday May 29
But OCD people are aware of what typifies their conditions. Homophobic closet cases will literally kill you before acknowledging their internal, sexual conflicts.
#15 Tuesday May 30
Haven't absolutely everyone already known this forever? It's the 'phobe' in every homophobe.
#16 Tuesday May 30
Obsession with all things gay is why the homophobic trolls are on this forum 24/7. Makes sense that they have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,625
Kansas City, MO.
#17 Tuesday May 30
Right you are!
