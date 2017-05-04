Vladimir Putin supports plan to investigate reported abuse of gay men
There are 2 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 7 hrs ago, titled Vladimir Putin supports plan to investigate reported abuse of gay men. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Russia's human rights ombudsman he will speak with law enforcement officials about the reported torture of gay men in Chechnya. Tatyana Moskalkova asked Putin on Friday to support her request to form a group in Moscow to investigate the treatment of gays in the southern Russian region.
#1 5 hrs ago
Putin and Kadyrov can drop this political hot potato in less than a minute by legalizing gay marriage
#2 3 hrs ago
This story has been revolving in its most essential, reported details as, and has arisen by the predictable routes that, warmongering propaganda always does.
Russia is about where the UK was under Thatcher. That is not what the initial, lurid, unsubstantiated, and now tellingly superceded story was, i.e., simple government and religious homophobia. It was about "torture" and "death" of "100 gay men" "beaten" in a "concentration camp." That was the story. The "electric shock" came later in the evident campaign. After the inadvertent claim that _relatives_ of the gay men were killing the gay men in two or three cases. Now it's been two or three other versions since the original "concentration camp" version.
Time to think just the tiniest bit critically as we hurtle towards yet another direct military confrontation.
