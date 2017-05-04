There are on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 7 hrs ago, titled Vladimir Putin supports plan to investigate reported abuse of gay men. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Russia's human rights ombudsman he will speak with law enforcement officials about the reported torture of gay men in Chechnya. Tatyana Moskalkova asked Putin on Friday to support her request to form a group in Moscow to investigate the treatment of gays in the southern Russian region.

