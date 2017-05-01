US Supreme Court rejects Christian mi...

US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's challenge to 'gay conversion therapy' ban

There are 3 comments on the Independent.ie story from 15 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's challenge to 'gay conversion therapy' ban. In it, Independent.ie reports that:

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact California's ban on "gay conversion" therapy aimed at turning youths under age 18 away from homosexuality, rejecting a Christian minister's challenge to the law asserting it violates religious rights. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/us-supreme-court-rejects-christian-ministers-challenge-to-gay-conversion-therapy-ban-35670964.html The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact California's ban on "gay conversion" therapy aimed at turning youths under age 18 away from homosexuality, rejecting a Christian minister's challenge to the law asserting it violates religious rights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Spot Remover

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
"Lead plaintiff Donald Welch, an ordained minister and licensed family therapist, oversees counseling at Skyline Wesleyan Church, an evangelical Christian church in the San Diego area that believes sexuality belongs only in a marriage between a man and a woman."

Where's the conversion therapy program for all the str8 people who have sex outside of marriage?

That "problem" seems less compelling to the talibangelical males for some reason that must be tucked away deep in a closet somewhere.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#2 3 hrs ago
Xstain Spot Remover wrote:
Where's the conversion therapy program for all the str8 people who have sex outside of marriage?
They call it 'divorce'
.
Divorce conversion therapy converts married people back to single people

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Xstain Spot Remover

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
<quoted text>
They call it 'divorce'
Your joke that divorce is the fundies' conversion therapy for heterosexuals does not make sense since the fundies do not fixate on divorce. Divorce is also not coercive or fraudulent or, in and of itself, psychologically harmful. Reparative therpay is all of those things in most cases, imo.

The fundie claims he jeesus believes only in sex within marriage of a man to a woman, but that is obviously not the whole truth based on his selective ministry efforts. He obviously fixates on lgbt people and singles them out as "sinners" in a way he does not regarding all the unmarried str8 people who are getting it on. He bore false witness about what he actually believes, in other words.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 5 min June VanDerMark 13,422
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 48,293
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 10
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... 3 hr Cujo 11
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Wondering 25,279
News Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o... 5 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Nevada Senators Move Gay Marriage Update Closer... 5 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 16 hr No Surprise 5,679
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC