US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's challenge to 'gay conversion therapy' ban
There are 3 comments on the Independent.ie story from 15 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's challenge to 'gay conversion therapy' ban.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact California's ban on "gay conversion" therapy aimed at turning youths under age 18 away from homosexuality, rejecting a Christian minister's challenge to the law asserting it violates religious rights. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/us-supreme-court-rejects-christian-ministers-challenge-to-gay-conversion-therapy-ban-35670964.html The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact California's ban on "gay conversion" therapy aimed at turning youths under age 18 away from homosexuality, rejecting a Christian minister's challenge to the law asserting it violates religious rights.
#1 5 hrs ago
"Lead plaintiff Donald Welch, an ordained minister and licensed family therapist, oversees counseling at Skyline Wesleyan Church, an evangelical Christian church in the San Diego area that believes sexuality belongs only in a marriage between a man and a woman."
Where's the conversion therapy program for all the str8 people who have sex outside of marriage?
That "problem" seems less compelling to the talibangelical males for some reason that must be tucked away deep in a closet somewhere.
#2 3 hrs ago
They call it 'divorce'
.
Divorce conversion therapy converts married people back to single people
#3 2 hrs ago
Your joke that divorce is the fundies' conversion therapy for heterosexuals does not make sense since the fundies do not fixate on divorce. Divorce is also not coercive or fraudulent or, in and of itself, psychologically harmful. Reparative therpay is all of those things in most cases, imo.
The fundie claims he jeesus believes only in sex within marriage of a man to a woman, but that is obviously not the whole truth based on his selective ministry efforts. He obviously fixates on lgbt people and singles them out as "sinners" in a way he does not regarding all the unmarried str8 people who are getting it on. He bore false witness about what he actually believes, in other words.
