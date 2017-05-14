Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
There are 18 comments on the Independent.ie story from 14 hrs ago, titled Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex. In it, Independent.ie reports that:
The punishment was denounced by rights advocates as "medieval torture" and intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country. More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practise Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
I just hate it that heterosexuals are caned for, so called, affection outside of marriage.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
"More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning...."
And 400 of them were closet case homophobes from topix. As the overseas mullahs catch on to this phenomenon they will start hungrily doing erection checks on the men in the crowd during such canings.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
I'm glad I don't live in an ignorant, backwards country like Idiot-onesia or Russia.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Don't get your panties in a wad there Cletus, you'd fit right in over there.
|
#10 5 hrs ago
A sin is always less of a sin if a heterosexual commits it, right?
LOL!
|
#13 3 hrs ago
Straight men don't wear panties silly goose.
|
#14 3 hrs ago
Neither do the majority of gay men.
Funny how you want to whine about gay people stereotyping others.
|
#15 2 hrs ago
When did I say gay men wore panties? It was a gay poster who said straight men wear panties. Strap that jerky knee down!
|
#16 2 hrs ago
Criticize a gay man for saying straight men wear panties = HOMOPHOBE!
Criticize a straight man for objecting to the insult = GOOD!
|
#17 2 hrs ago
Whining again about gay people, Frankie?
It's what you do very well.
|
#19 1 hr ago
Quoth the unfortunate who lives in KENTUCKY.
At least it's not Alabama.
|
#20 1 hr ago
Gay whining = Good! Not whining! On Topic!
Straight post = Whining! Homophobe! Bad! Racist! Off Topic!
We know the drill.
So now you're gonna troll. You have no arguments and no rebuttals to my arguments and I hurt your feelings real bad so you will snipe at me like the coward that you are trying to salve your wounds.
Get a real argument, lose that chip on your shoulder and stop butt trolling. If you weren't gay you'd be banned.
Remember! I support marriage equality, and you do not.
|
#21 56 min ago
Aw Philly troll it's ignorant to condemn whole states like that. Kentucky is a beautiful state with many fine people. Some of them LGBTQ.
|
#22 50 min ago
When I think about Kentucky Jennifer Lawrence comes to mind. She is SMOKIN' HOT.
And it's where the grave of Davey Crockett King of the Wild Frontier is. Do you think Davey grinned down a bar so LGBTQ can push people around? Hell no!
|
#23 48 min ago
Feel free to compare the KY state against CA, NY or MA with regard to lgbt rights.
it's backwards, as you know, if not as full on medieval as Alabama is.
Many "fine people" who probably moved there from more educated regions has noting to do with the observation of the KY state's backwardness.
|
#24 37 min ago
You tell him Philly Troll!
|
#25 33 min ago
That's ignorant Philly troll, same as people bigoted against LGBTQ. You are them. So climb down off your high gay horse.
|
#26 29 min ago
As if I'd ask you if I was allowed to do something. This is what we get when we pamper you guys. You think you're in charge. Try to take over. Redecorate the place. Too funny!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|ShutUpAlready
|49,191
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 min
|Rose_NoHo
|391
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|8 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|29
|Ruling: Refusal to print gay pride shirts not d...
|35 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|227
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|41 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|More (And Better) Gay Sex Scenes, Please
|44 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|jredrvhu
|25,601
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC