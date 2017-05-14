Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex

The punishment was denounced by rights advocates as "medieval torture" and intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country. More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practise Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.

Sonny

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
I just hate it that heterosexuals are caned for, so called, affection outside of marriage.

Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#5 7 hrs ago
"More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning...."

And 400 of them were closet case homophobes from topix. As the overseas mullahs catch on to this phenomenon they will start hungrily doing erection checks on the men in the crowd during such canings.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#7 5 hrs ago
I'm glad I don't live in an ignorant, backwards country like Idiot-onesia or Russia.

Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#9 5 hrs ago
Don't get your panties in a wad there Cletus, you'd fit right in over there.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#10 5 hrs ago
Sonny wrote:
I just hate it that heterosexuals are caned for, so called, affection outside of marriage.
A sin is always less of a sin if a heterosexual commits it, right?

LOL!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#13 3 hrs ago
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum wrote:
Don't get your panties in a wad there Cletus, you'd fit right in over there.
Straight men don't wear panties silly goose.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#14 3 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Straight men don't wear panties silly goose.
Neither do the majority of gay men.

Funny how you want to whine about gay people stereotyping others.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#15 2 hrs ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Neither do the majority of gay men.

Funny how you want to whine about gay people stereotyping others.
When did I say gay men wore panties? It was a gay poster who said straight men wear panties. Strap that jerky knee down!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#16 2 hrs ago
Criticize a gay man for saying straight men wear panties = HOMOPHOBE!
Criticize a straight man for objecting to the insult = GOOD!

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#17 2 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
Criticize a gay man for saying straight men wear panties = HOMOPHOBE!
Criticize a straight man for objecting to the insult = GOOD!
Whining again about gay people, Frankie?

It's what you do very well.
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#19 1 hr ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>
I'm glad I don't live in an ignorant, backwards country like Idiot-onesia or Russia.
Quoth the unfortunate who lives in KENTUCKY.

At least it's not Alabama.

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#20 1 hr ago
Gremlin wrote:
<quoted text>Whining again about gay people, Frankie?

It's what you do very well.
Gay whining = Good! Not whining! On Topic!
Straight post = Whining! Homophobe! Bad! Racist! Off Topic!

We know the drill.

So now you're gonna troll. You have no arguments and no rebuttals to my arguments and I hurt your feelings real bad so you will snipe at me like the coward that you are trying to salve your wounds.

Get a real argument, lose that chip on your shoulder and stop butt trolling. If you weren't gay you'd be banned.

Remember! I support marriage equality, and you do not.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#21 56 min ago
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum wrote:
<quoted text>

Quoth the unfortunate who lives in KENTUCKY.

At least it's not Alabama.
Aw Philly troll it's ignorant to condemn whole states like that. Kentucky is a beautiful state with many fine people. Some of them LGBTQ.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#22 50 min ago
When I think about Kentucky Jennifer Lawrence comes to mind. She is SMOKIN' HOT.

And it's where the grave of Davey Crockett King of the Wild Frontier is. Do you think Davey grinned down a bar so LGBTQ can push people around? Hell no!
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#23 48 min ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
Kentucky is a beautiful state with many fine people. Some of them
Feel free to compare the KY state against CA, NY or MA with regard to lgbt rights.

it's backwards, as you know, if not as full on medieval as Alabama is.

Many "fine people" who probably moved there from more educated regions has noting to do with the observation of the KY state's backwardness.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#24 37 min ago
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum wrote:
Don't get your panties in a wad there Cletus, you'd fit right in over there.
You tell him Philly Troll!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#25 33 min ago
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum wrote:
<quoted text>

Feel free to compare the KY state against CA, NY or MA with regard to lgbt rights.

it's backwards, as you know, if not as full on medieval as Alabama is.

Many "fine people" who probably moved there from more educated regions has noting to do with the observation of the KY state's backwardness.
That's ignorant Philly troll, same as people bigoted against LGBTQ. You are them. So climb down off your high gay horse.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#26 29 min ago
Mitts Gold Plated Pablum wrote:
<quoted text>

Feel free
As if I'd ask you if I was allowed to do something. This is what we get when we pamper you guys. You think you're in charge. Try to take over. Redecorate the place. Too funny!
