There are on the Independent.ie story from 14 hrs ago, titled Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex. In it, Independent.ie reports that:

The punishment was denounced by rights advocates as "medieval torture" and intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country. More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practise Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.