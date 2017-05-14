Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian ...

There are 12 comments on the Metro UK News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for having gay sex. In it, Metro UK News reports that:

Two men have been caned in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people for allegedly having gay sex. The pair, aged 20 and 23, were forced to stand on a raised platform at a mosque in the city of Banda Aceh and received 83 lashes each while being videoed by the Indonesian crowd.

Adnan

New York, NY

#2 21 hrs ago
Yuck

Judged:

1

1

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,497

Location hidden
#4 21 hrs ago
Dooley wrote:
"Two men have been caned in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people for allegedly having gay sex"

When the cops busted in one queer was balls deep in the other queers ass. Allegedly?

Yeah I guess a good lawyer could argue a defense case ...

Your Honor, my client is completely innocent of these outrageous charges. You see, Your Honor, his lover, ahem excuse me I mean friend, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate a while ago and his doctor recommended frequent prostate massage and drainage.
You should really just keep reading gay porn instead of writing it...you're not very good.

Judged:

6

6

5

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,497

Location hidden
#7 20 hrs ago
Dooley wrote:
<quoted text>

Thanks for the input. I know you are a connoisseur of gay porn and your opinion on such matters is highly respected.
Yes....yes it is.

And thank you for acknowledging your gay porn obsession. Good gay porn, I mean...not your stuff.

Judged:

7

7

6

Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#9 17 hrs ago
I didn't read this article, but does this one mention that some adulterers and others were similarly caned for non homosexual "infractions"?

At least their crazy mullahs are less homosexually fixated than our fundie mullahs.

Judged:

4

4

4

Better than amputation

Regina, Canada

#10 17 hrs ago
IN Saudi the offenders might well have ended up in Chop Chop Square.

Judged:

3

2

2

Mitts Gold Plated Pablum

Philadelphia, PA

#11 15 hrs ago
Better than amputation wrote:
<quoted text>
IN Saudi the offenders might well have ended up in Chop Chop Square.
By "offenders" do you mean the adulterers or those who would try to scuttle a 300 billion dollar arms sales deal?

Judged:

4

4

3

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#12 13 hrs ago
Better than amputation wrote:
IN Saudi the offenders might well have ended up in Chop Chop Square.
Look at that, they caned Rabbeen and Khan!

Judged:

2

2

1

Abdel Rahman

New York, NY

#13 12 hrs ago
Don't worry. They are still cool on child brides and FGM.

Judged:

6

4

4

Frankie

Bladensburg, MD

#14 9 hrs ago
Got off easy

Judged:

4

2

2

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#15 6 hrs ago
The criminals that broke into their house didn't get shot and haven't been captured
.
This triggers the need for gay people to purchase guns for self protection

Judged:

7

5

5

Buford

Boardman, OR

#16 5 hrs ago
Only 83 lashes? Way too lenient.

Judged:

4

3

2

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#17 4 hrs ago
Buford wrote:
Only 83 lashes? Way too lenient.
83 lashes was enough to destroy Indonesia's reputation forever

Judged:

4

4

4

