There are on the Metro UK News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for having gay sex. In it, Metro UK News reports that:

Two men have been caned in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people for allegedly having gay sex. The pair, aged 20 and 23, were forced to stand on a raised platform at a mosque in the city of Banda Aceh and received 83 lashes each while being videoed by the Indonesian crowd.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro UK News.