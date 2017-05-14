Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for having gay sex
There are 12 comments on the Metro UK News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for having gay sex. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
Two men have been caned in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people for allegedly having gay sex. The pair, aged 20 and 23, were forced to stand on a raised platform at a mosque in the city of Banda Aceh and received 83 lashes each while being videoed by the Indonesian crowd.
#2 21 hrs ago
Yuck
Since: Apr 09
21,497
Location hidden
#4 21 hrs ago
You should really just keep reading gay porn instead of writing it...you're not very good.
Since: Apr 09
21,497
Location hidden
#7 20 hrs ago
Yes....yes it is.
And thank you for acknowledging your gay porn obsession. Good gay porn, I mean...not your stuff.
#9 17 hrs ago
I didn't read this article, but does this one mention that some adulterers and others were similarly caned for non homosexual "infractions"?
At least their crazy mullahs are less homosexually fixated than our fundie mullahs.
Regina, Canada
#10 17 hrs ago
IN Saudi the offenders might well have ended up in Chop Chop Square.
#11 15 hrs ago
By "offenders" do you mean the adulterers or those who would try to scuttle a 300 billion dollar arms sales deal?
#12 13 hrs ago
Look at that, they caned Rabbeen and Khan!
#13 12 hrs ago
Don't worry. They are still cool on child brides and FGM.
#14 9 hrs ago
Got off easy
#15 6 hrs ago
The criminals that broke into their house didn't get shot and haven't been captured
.
This triggers the need for gay people to purchase guns for self protection
#16 5 hrs ago
Only 83 lashes? Way too lenient.
#17 4 hrs ago
83 lashes was enough to destroy Indonesia's reputation forever
