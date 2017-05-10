Two Male Heartthrobs from '13 Reasons Why' Share a Gay...

Netflix's teen drama-mystery series 13 Reasons Why , which explores the reasons behind the suicide of high school junior Hannah Baker, has gained a devoted fan following and has been praised and criticized for its depiction and "glamorization" of teen suicide . The real-life friendship between two of the show's stars in particular, Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer , have fueled speculation of whether they're romantically involved because of their many Instagram photos together - both of the actors and Heizer's representative says they're not.

