Two Indonesians sentenced to 85 lashes of cane for gay sex
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 14 hrs ago, titled Two Indonesians sentenced to 85 lashes of cane for gay sex. In it, Reuters reports that:
An Islamic court in Indonesia has sentenced two men to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, judges in the conservative province of Aceh said, ignoring pleas for clemency from human rights groups. The public caning handed down by a panel of judges is the first time laws against homosexuality, introduced in the province in 2014, have been used.
#5 4 min ago
"Aceh!"
"Gesundheit. But not in a christian sense, obviously."
