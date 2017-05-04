'Twin Peaks' Now Has a Gay Porn Parod...

'Twin Peaks' Now Has a Gay Porn Parody Called 'Twink Peaks'

On May 21, Showtime will reboot David Lynch's creepy yet quaint '90s TV series Twin Peaks ; luckily, that's far away enough to let fans contemplate all the weird stuff that happened near its final episode. Until then however, Men.com - the creators behind whimsical porn parodies of Star Wars , Batman versus Superman and PokA©mon Go - has decided to placate gay fans with their predictably titled parody Twink Peaks.

Chicago, IL

