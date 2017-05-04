'Twin Peaks' Now Has a Gay Porn Parody Called 'Twink Peaks'
On May 21, Showtime will reboot David Lynch's creepy yet quaint '90s TV series Twin Peaks ; luckily, that's far away enough to let fans contemplate all the weird stuff that happened near its final episode. Until then however, Men.com - the creators behind whimsical porn parodies of Star Wars , Batman versus Superman and PokA©mon Go - has decided to placate gay fans with their predictably titled parody Twink Peaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Cisgender Actors Be Allowed to Play Tran...
|10 min
|TerriB1
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|Imprtnrd
|25,389
|Prosecutor: Organist painted anti-gay graffiti ...
|1 hr
|Yolanda
|28
|First national tour of a play for young childre...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|25
|first gay experiences (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Red5150
|97
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,556
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|4 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|31
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|48,452
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC