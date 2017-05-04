Trump's pick for Army post drops out amid growing criticism
There are 2 comments on the KXXV-TV Waco story from 21 hrs ago, titled Trump's pick for Army post drops out amid growing criticism.
President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary withdrew his nomination on Friday in the face of growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans. Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, said in a statement that "false and misleading attacks" against him had turned his nomination into a distraction.
#1 20 hrs ago
When he says "false and misleading" attacks against him he means he didn't say those things, or that he didn't mean them, or that words don't mean what they mean?
He sounds a little frightened under fire to be Secretary of the Army. Or a mall cop.
#2 20 hrs ago
Phobe Green is the perfect bodyguard for Ex-ex-ex-judge Roy Moore
His deeply devout religious superstition would keep him from pulling the trigger
Maybe; or maybe not
