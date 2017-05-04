There are on the The Wave story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to engage in more political activity. In it, The Wave reports that:

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would direct the Internal Revenue Service to relax enforcement of rules barring tax-exempt churches from participating in politics as part of a much-anticipated executive order on religious liberties. The order - which Trump formally unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony with Christian leaders - also offers unspecified "regulatory relief" for religious objectors to an Obama administration mandate, already scaled back by the courts, that required contraception services as part of health plans, the officials said.

