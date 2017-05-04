Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to engage in more political activity
There are 5 comments on the The Wave story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to engage in more political activity. In it, The Wave reports that:
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would direct the Internal Revenue Service to relax enforcement of rules barring tax-exempt churches from participating in politics as part of a much-anticipated executive order on religious liberties. The order - which Trump formally unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony with Christian leaders - also offers unspecified "regulatory relief" for religious objectors to an Obama administration mandate, already scaled back by the courts, that required contraception services as part of health plans, the officials said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Wave.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Obviously hot off Steve Bannon's desk we have a bill that combines church and state
.
Now the churches; synagogues; mosques; temples; and cathedrals can concentrate on political raunch and leave the gays alone
.
Hopefully
|
#2 6 hrs ago
That smells more like the fundies who supported, of all "Christians," Ill Duce Trump, with his personal history regarding women and all his other traits, as well as Mullah Pence, more than it smells like Bannon to me.
|
“Reality is better than truth.”
Since: Nov 09
46,965
Indianapolis
|
#3 5 hrs ago
I look forward to mosques ramping up political activities, and the horrified christers who suddenly realize what Donny enabled.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
I love it when Queers cry like the little bltches they are.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
This entire debate is framed poorly, anyway. It is a matter of crocodile tears from the talibangelical Blackshirts.
They have long been legally able to discuss politics from the pulpit without endangering their houses of worships' tax status. They have been prohibited from endorsing particular candidates from the pulpit. I haven't seen any media outlet be clear on this basic point yet, but I don't watch a great deal of mainstream whorenalists. Maybe it was made clear somewhere...certainly not on PBS's "News Hour" or on bits of RT.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|48,415
|Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis...
|3 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|25,344
|First national tour of a play for young childre...
|4 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|5,702
|Jury: Univ. of Iowa discriminated against athle...
|5 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Just Saying
|5
|Court says gay couples can sue Kentucky clerk K...
|11 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|5
|Electric shocks: Chechen gay men recount days o...
|Wed
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC