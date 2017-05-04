Trump signs order aimed at allowing c...

Trump signs order aimed at allowing churches to engage in more political activity

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would direct the Internal Revenue Service to relax enforcement of rules barring tax-exempt churches from participating in politics as part of a much-anticipated executive order on religious liberties. The order - which Trump formally unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony with Christian leaders - also offers unspecified "regulatory relief" for religious objectors to an Obama administration mandate, already scaled back by the courts, that required contraception services as part of health plans, the officials said.

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 8 hrs ago
Obviously hot off Steve Bannon's desk we have a bill that combines church and state
Now the churches; synagogues; mosques; temples; and cathedrals can concentrate on political raunch and leave the gays alone
Hopefully

Xstain Mullah Fricassee

Philadelphia, PA

#2 6 hrs ago
That smells more like the fundies who supported, of all "Christians," Ill Duce Trump, with his personal history regarding women and all his other traits, as well as Mullah Pence, more than it smells like Bannon to me.

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

46,965

Indianapolis

#3 5 hrs ago
I look forward to mosques ramping up political activities, and the horrified christers who suddenly realize what Donny enabled.

Zoro

Hockessin, DE

#4 4 hrs ago
I love it when Queers cry like the little bltches they are.

Xstain Mullah Fricassee

Philadelphia, PA

#5 4 hrs ago
This entire debate is framed poorly, anyway. It is a matter of crocodile tears from the talibangelical Blackshirts.

They have long been legally able to discuss politics from the pulpit without endangering their houses of worships' tax status. They have been prohibited from endorsing particular candidates from the pulpit. I haven't seen any media outlet be clear on this basic point yet, but I don't watch a great deal of mainstream whorenalists. Maybe it was made clear somewhere...certainly not on PBS's "News Hour" or on bits of RT.

